James White’s Coach At Wisconsin Honors Father Of Patriots Running Back

With tragic news breaking Sunday about James White, the football world has rallied in his support.

White was a last-minute inactive in Week 2 for the New England Patriots and absent from practice Wednesday since learning his parents had been in a horrible accident.

The running back’s father, Tyrone White, reportedly was pronounced dead at the scene of the fiery crash in Cooper City, Fla. His mother, Lisa White, remains in critical condition.

During Sunday Night Football, his teammates paid tribute to White in their touchdown celebration against Seattle, and Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson showed class by offering his old Wisconsin teammate prayers and condolences his his postgame interview.

And so did one of his old coaches on the Badgers.