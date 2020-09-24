Jaylen Brown Had Blunt Reaction To Celtics Going Down 3-1 Vs. Heat

The Boston Celtics’ task ahead is not impossible, but it sure is daunting.

With Wednesday’s 112-109 loss in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals to the Miami Heat, the Celtics now are on the brink of elimination, trailing the best-of-seven set 3-1.

Each of their losses have been close, which only adds to the force behind the gut punch. And now, the already thin margin for error is even thinner.

Having to win three-straight games against a red-hot Heat team isn’t ideal, but the Celtics aren’t losing hope just yet.

“It’s not over,” Jaylen Brown said after the game, via The Boston Globe. “It can be done.”

The Celtics will look to keep their season alive when they meet Miami for Game 5 on Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images