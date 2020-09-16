Jayson Tatum Youngest Celtics Player To Earn Nod For All-NBA Team

It seems that during every game he plays, Jayson Tatum makes Boston Celtics history in some way or another.

But he’s even setting new franchise records on off days.

Tatum on Wednesday was named to the 2019-20 All-NBA Third Team. But he received 32 Second Team votes, which is tied Eastern Conference Finals opponent Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat for the most of any player who made the cut for Third Team.

Regardless of his tier, however, the nod means Tatum is the youngest Celtics player ever to receive All-NBA recognition.

At 22 years old (and 163 days), Tatum passed Ed Macauley on the list, who was 22 years and 361 days old when he was named to the All-NBA First team in 1951.