Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker Break Down What Went Wrong In Fourth Quarter

The Celtics showed some life in the fourth quarter of Boston’s eventual Game 2 loss to the Miami Heat.
Boston went on a 15-2 run after its third-quarter collapse and had a 91-89 lead with five minutes to go. But the C’s were unable to hold on, and now are down 2-0 in the series after Thursday night.
So, what happened in the final quarter?
“I don’t know. We fought our way back,” Kemba Walker told reporters during his Zoom postgame press conference. “Just a lot of mistakes, man. We make too many minor mistakes out there that really hurt us. We gotta clean that up if we want to beat these guys.”
Head coach Brad Stevens thought the team was playing well in the fourth. But the third is what did the Celtics in.
“I thought once we did that we were really playing pretty well,” Stevens said. “… Hard, contested shots over (Daniel) Theis. One of them at the very end of the shot clock where he threw it in. Turnovers obviously hurt but we did a lot of good things in the last seven minutes. We just shot ourselves in the foot in the third.”
Jayson Tatum was a bit more straight forward.
“Offensive rebounds, key turnovers, miscommunication. …,” he said.
Boston now looks to make it a 2-1 series Saturday night with Game 3 set to tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET.
