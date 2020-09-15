Watch Jayson Tatum Reunite With Son, Deuce, In Heartwarming Video

The Tatum family returned to some semblance of normalcy Tuesday afternoon.

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum was reunited with his son, Jayson Jr. (otherwise known as “Deuce”), inside the NBA’s Walt Disney World bubble. Tatum’s mother and son were placed in quarantine upon arriving at Disney World, but were released Tuesday.

A video of Tatum’s reunion with Deuce was shared by the Celtics’ official Twitter account.

Take a look:

Bubble reunions are the best ✌🏾☘️



cc @jaytatum0 pic.twitter.com/2q2cr4KNTS — Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 15, 2020

Good stuff.

Being able to see his son for the first time in over a month surely will liven the spirits of Tatum, whose Celtics will face the Miami Heat on Tuesday in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images