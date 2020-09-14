Jayson Tatum Will Be Able To See Son Deuce Prior To Celtics-Heat Game 1

Tuesday will be a big day for Jayson Tatum.

Not only do the Boston Celtics begin their Eastern Conference finals matchup against the Miami Heat, but Tatum also will be reunited with his son, Deuce.

Families of teams in the conference finals began arriving to the NBA bubble and will quarantine before being able to see their loved ones.

Tatum revealed Monday his mom and son will be out of quarantine Tuesday.

“It’s still tough for him to understand what’s going on,” Tatum said, via MassLive’s John Karalis. “But he knows somehow, some way he’ll see me tomorrow. So he’s excited about that.”

Tatum has been reading to Deuce every night on FaceTime. But come tomorrow, the FaceTime calls will be a thing of the past.

