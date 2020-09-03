Jayson Tatum’s Scoring In Game 2 Vs. Raptors Made Celtics History Books

Stop us if you heard this before, but it seems Jayson Tatum continues to write his own name in the Boston Celtics history books with every game he plays.

The young wing set a new career high in playoff scoring, dropping 34 points on the Toronto Raptors in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference semifinals.

And per Elias Sports Bureau, by way of ESPN Stats & Info, the performance put him at second all-time in franchise history, tied with teammate Jaylen Brown, for most points by a 22-year-old in Celtics playoff history.

Legendary Boston player, coach and now broadcaster, Tommy Heinsohn, currently holds the record at 37 points.

FROM ELIAS: Jayson Tatum's 34 points tonight in a W over the Raptors is T-2nd with teammate Jaylen Brown for the most by a 22 year old in Celtics postseason history.



Tom Heinsohn in 1957 is the only 22 year old to score more points in a Celtics postseason game (37). pic.twitter.com/0c1BzrJT7u — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 2, 2020

Based on how Tatum’s been playing all season, Heinsohn’s record may belong to him much longer.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images