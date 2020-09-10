Jennifer Brady Vs. Naomi Osaka Live Stream: Watch US Open Tennis Match Online

Will Naomi Osaka give Jennifer Brady a rude awakening?

The tennis pros will meet Thursday in New York City at Arthur Ashe Stadium in the 2020 U.S. Open semifinals. Fourth-ranked Osaka is favored to beat 24th-ranked Brady, but the former undoubtedly is aware of how well the latter has played to reach this point in the tournament.

The Brady-Osaka winner will take on either Serena Williams or Victoria Azarenka in the final.

Here’s how to watch Brady versus Osaka:

When: Thursday, Sept. 10, at 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN; ESPN Deportes

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images