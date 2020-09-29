Jerry Jones Issues Bizarre Criticism Of Dak Prescott After Loss To Seahawks

Jerry Jones never has shied away from publicly criticizing his team.

As such, we should have been prepared for blunt remarks from the Cowboys owner amid Dallas’ slow start to the 2020 NFL season.

America’s Team dropped to 1-2 with a Week 3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The matchup of NFC powers, as many expected, turned into a shootout, and Russell Wilson and Co. outlasted the Cowboys in a contest that featured 69 combined points.

Dallas had a chance to push the game into overtime. Dak Prescott and Co. marched down to Seattle’s 26-yard line with less than 20 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. The Cowboys quarterback took the end zone on a 3rd-and-14, but his pass was intercepted, sealing a Seahawks win.

Two days removed from Dallas’ narrow loss, Jones issued criticism toward Prescott that probably can be labeled unfair.

Jerry Jones said Dak Prescott not being to pull off the last play of the game against the Seattle Seahawks is the difference between he and Patrick Mahomes or even Tony Romo. They could have pulled it off.

Wow. Did I hear that correctly?@1053thefan — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) September 29, 2020

For starters, the Cowboys’ line didn’t provide Prescott with any protection on Dallas’ final offensive play of the game. The star signal-caller somehow managed to emerge from heavy pressure, and even getting a pass off was impressive in itself. Not to mention, Prescott was a major reason the Cowboys hung around, throwing for 472 yards with three touchdowns.

If Jones is going to take aim at anyone, it should be his defense. Dallas surrendered 39 and 38 points in Weeks 2 and 3, respectively, and one could argue the unit is the main reason why the Cowboys currently have a losing record.

Quarterbacks tend to garner a good chunk of the blame when the going gets tough for an NFL team, but Jones probably should have taken a different approach with his critiques.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images