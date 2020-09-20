Jimmy Garoppolo Injury: Latest Update On 49ers Quarterback’s Ankle

UPDATE (4:20 p.m. EST): Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a high ankle sprain in the first half against the New York Jets, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

ORIGINAL STORY: The injury bug has been relentless toward the 49ers early in the 2020 NFL season.

San Francisco, which entered its Week 2 matchup against the New York Jets without tight end George Kittle, saw three key players go down with injuries in the first half at MetLife Stadium. Nick Bosa, Raheem Mostert and Jimmy Garoppolo all were ruled out by the time the second half kicked off.

An ankle ailment forced Garoppolo out of the contest. The 49ers quarterback appeared to be favoring his left ankle over the course of the first two quarters against the Jets but managed to finish out the first half. Garoppolo reportedly underwent X-rays on his right ankle, per the San Francisco Chronicle, though the results of the examinations currently are unknown.

Garoppolo completed 14 of 16 pass attempts for 131 yards with two touchdowns against the Jets before being removed from the game. He was replaced under center by Nick Mullens, who started eight games for San Francisco in 2018.