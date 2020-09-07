Joe West Apparently Ejects Nationals GM Mike Rizzo From Third Deck

Things got a little confusing Sunday during the Washington Nationals’ win over the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park.

Someone up in the stands apparently caught the attention of veteran umpires Joe West and Vic Carapazza late in the game, causing the duo to briefly pause action on the field.

That person apparently was Nats general manager Mike Rizzo, who was standing (maskless) on the third deck.

And, for some reason, West decided to eject Rizzo from the game. He even appeared to call security.

Check it out, via MASN: