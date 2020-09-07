Johnny Manziel Seemingly Confirms Retirement From Professional Football

Don’t expect to see Johnny Manziel on a professional football field anytime in the near future — or ever again, for that matter.

The 2012 Heisman Trophy winner hasn’t played in the NFL since 2015 with the Cleveland Browns and last played professionally in 2018 with the Canadian Football League’s Montreal Alouettes. During a weekend interview with TMZ, Manziel, responding to a question about whether he’d consider joining Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s XFL, seemingly confirmed his retirement from pro football.

“I’m retired, dude,” Manziel told TMZ Sports. “Listen, anything The Rock touches is gonna be gold, as always. But, I think football is a little bit behind me. I’m just trying to do other things in life that make me happy, that’s it.

“ … For The Rock, you’d do anything, right? But football for me is not at the forefront of my mind. There’s more to life than jut ball. … Chapter’s closed, on to the next. Stay tuned.”

Well, that sounded pretty definitive.