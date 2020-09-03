NFL Rumors: Seahawks Re-Sign Josh Gordon, Await Reinstatement Ruling

Josh Gordon is getting yet another chance.

The Seattle Seahawks have re-signed the embattled receiver, according to multiple reports. Gordon, 29, was suspended last season for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy but recently applied for reinstatement.

As of Thursday morning, the league hadn’t ruled on Gordon’s case.

The Seattle Seahawks are expected to re-sign Josh Gordon, per sources. Gordon has applied for reinstatement and is awaiting results. Back for another title run with Seattle. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 3, 2020

Seahawks officially have re-signed WR Josh Gordon, per his agent @davidcanter. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 3, 2020

The #Seahawks have re-signed WR Josh Gordon, per agent @davidcanter. Gordon gets a 1-year deal with some upside to get him over $1M upon reinstatement. As of now, Gordon is still waiting for that. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 3, 2020

Gordon’s off-field issues are well-documented, though he remains a talented receiver, as well as a likable person who is easy to root for. That said, there’s no denying he’s lost a step, and the Seahawks, nor any team in the NFL, can reasonably expect him to make it through a full season.

Gordon got 27 passes for 426 yards to go along with one touchdown last season in 11 combined games with the Seahawks and New England Patriots. He missed part of the campaign with a knee injury.