NFL Rumors: Dolphins Fielding Trade Calls On Quarterback Josh Rosen

Josh Rosen’s days in Miami might be numbered.

The Dolphins recently have fielded trade calls on the 23-year-old quarterback, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thursday, citing sources. Rosen, a top-10 pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2018, currently is behind Ryan Fitzpatrick and rookie Tua Tagovailoa on Miami’s QB depth chart.

With Miami’s rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa healthy, the Dolphins have fielded trade inquiries in recent days for former first-round pick Josh Rosen, per league sources. In an upcoming weekend of moves, Rosen could be on the move again. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 3, 2020

Rosen’s career has yet to get off the ground, as the UCLA product was replaced in Arizona by No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray and never got a real shot with the Dolphins, who now have identified Tagovailoa as their quarterback of the future.

“I was drafted in the first round, and I think people around the league still think I can play to a certain extent,” Rosen recently said, via ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe. “Whenever that opportunity comes, wherever it comes, I just want to be prepared for it. Because they’re few and far between. I didn’t do great with the two I already had. Not many people get third chances. I’m definitely going to seize the opportunity when it comes.”

Rosen started three games last season for the Dolphins after starting 13 games for the Cardinals as a rookie in 2018. It remains to be seen whether he’s a starting-caliber quarterback in the NFL.

