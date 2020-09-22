Julian Edelman Celebrates Voter Registration Day With Simple Instagram

Julian Edelman apparently takes pride in his civic duty.

As you might or might not know, Tuesday was National Voter Registration Day in the United States. The point of the holiday should be rather clear.

Edelman, ever-active on Instagram, celebrated by sharing a simple, yet undeniably goofy video.

Check out this post from the New England Patriots receiver:

Now that is a political message we all can agree on.

As for his on-the-field work, Edelman was impressive Sunday night in the Patriots’ loss to the Seattle Seahawks, racking up a career-high 179 receiving yards. He and the Patriots will return to the field Sunday when they host the Las Vegas Raiders.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images