Julian Edelman Counts Down To Start Of 2020 Patriots Season In New Post

Julian Edelman is champing at the bit.

The New England Patriots receiver on Tuesday shared a post counting down the days until the start of the 2020 NFL season. The post might carry a triple meaning, as the number 11 marks both the amount of days until the start of the campaign and what will be Edelman’s 11th season with the Patriots (he lost one campaign due to an ACL injury).

Plus, you know, he wears No. 11.

Anyway, here’s the video:

The Patriots are scheduled to open the 2020 season at home Sept. 13 against the Miami Dolphins.

