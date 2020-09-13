Julian Edelman Declares It’s ‘Showtime’ In Hype Video Before Patriots Opener

Julian Edelman is ready to roll.

Edelman and the Patriots will open their 2020 season Sunday afternoon when the AFC East rival Miami Dolphins visit Gillette Stadium. This marks the veteran wide receiver’s 12th season with New England but his first without Tom Brady.

Brady over the offseason was replaced by Cam Newton, who was featured in the hype video Edelman shared before the Patriots’ regular-season opener. The clip concludes with New England’s new starting signal-caller shifting from a Carolina Panthers uniform to Patriots threads.

Check it out:

That surely will get the Foxboro Faithful hyped up for Newton’s Patriots debut.

Kick off for this divisional clash from Foxboro is set for 1 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images