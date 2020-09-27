Julian Edelman Ready For Chiefs After Patriots’ Week 3 Win Vs. Raiders

Another New England win, another Julian Edelman postgame Instagram.

The Patriots wide receiver kept the tradition going Sunday after New England’s Week 3 win against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium.

Edelman, who had two receptions for 23 yards in the 36-20 victory, took to Instagram to celebrate his team moving to 2-1, while also looking forward to the Pats’ Week 4 showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Check it out:

The Chiefs and Patriots meet at Arrowhead Stadium next Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET in what’s sure to be an entertaining matchup.

