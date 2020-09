Have yourself a night, Julian Edelman.

The New England Patriots wideout recorded eight catches for a career-high 179 yards during Sunday night’s game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field.

Edelman reached the career mark with a 33-yard catch late in the fourth quarter. The grab brought the Pats to the one-yard line and eventually led to a New England touchdown that trimmed Seattle’s lead to five.

