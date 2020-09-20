Julian Edelman Shares Hype Video Ahead Of Patriots’ Primetime Game Vs. Seahawks

Cam Newton’s latest Instagram post indicated the Patriots quarterback is eager to take the primetime stage Sunday night.

The same can be said for Julian Edelman.

New England and the Seattle Seahawks will battle in a Week 2 clash under the bright lights of CenturyLink Field. Both teams will be looking to improve to 2-0. The Patriots opened their 2020 season with a win over the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium, while Russell Wilson and Co. notched a road victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Edelman took to Instagram hours before kick-off to deliver a pregame hype video. The veteran wide receiver preached “pack mentality” ahead of the Patriots’ tilt with one of the best teams in the league.

Yeah, that should get the juices flowing for members of the Foxboro Faithful.

Kick off from Seattle is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images