Blazers’ CJ McCollum Praises Celtics’ Kemba Walker For Game 2 Performance

CJ McCollum is among the many blown away by Kemba Walker’s talents.

Walker got off to a slow start Tuesday in the Boston Celtics’ Game 2 win over the Toronto Raptors. But the Celtics guard heated up down the stretch, helping seal the victory with a nasty, patented step-back jumper in the final minute.

The play prompted the following reaction from McCollum, whose Blazers recently were eliminated from the NBA Playoffs by the Los Angeles Lakers:

Kemba step back to freedom unstoppable. That speed and break combination elite. — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 2, 2020

