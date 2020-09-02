Blazers’ CJ McCollum Praises Celtics’ Kemba Walker For Game 2 Performance

CJ McCollum is among the many blown away by Kemba Walker’s talents.
Walker got off to a slow start Tuesday in the Boston Celtics’ Game 2 win over the Toronto Raptors. But the Celtics guard heated up down the stretch, helping seal the victory with a nasty, patented step-back jumper in the final minute.
The play prompted the following reaction from McCollum, whose Blazers recently were eliminated from the NBA Playoffs by the Los Angeles Lakers:
Facts.
Walker finished with 17 points in the win, which gave Boston a 2-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Game 3 is set for Thursday night at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.
