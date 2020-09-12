Kemba Walker Explains How Celtics’ Game 7 Win Provided ‘Special Feeling’

The longest postseason road of Kemba Walker’s nine-year NBA career continues.

The Boston Celtics point guard scored eight of his 14 points in the fourth quarter of the team’s Game 7 win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday.

With the victory, the Celtics advance to their second Eastern Conference Finals in the previous three seasons. For Walker, though, it’s just the first time he’ll play in the conference finals and first real chance at an NBA title.

He expressed the emotions behind it after the team’s win.

“It’s unreal. It’s a great feel, especially, it took us seven games,” Walker told reporters, as seen on NBC Sports Boston. “It’s a special group we have. We fought, we clawed.”

Walker’s lack of postseason opportunity with the Charlotte Hornets makes this run all the more special.

“I’ve been in the playoffs two times before this. So, from that, the last time I was in the playoffs was five years ago,” Walker said. “To be here in my first year (with Boston), accomplish this, make it to the Eastern Conference finals to play against a really good Miami Heat team — we have a chance to advance past them.

“It’s big time. It’s a special feeling for me,” he continued. “It feels good to be able to play meaningful basketball. … Like I said, we have a special group. It’s just a really unreal feeling. I’m super excited, but can’t get too high. It feels good, but we got work to do.”

The Celtics will face the Heat with the conference finals scheduled to begin Tuesday night.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images