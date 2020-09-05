Kentucky Derby Live Stream: Watch Triple Crown Race Online

At long last, the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby is upon us.

The Triple Crown race will take place Saturday evening in Louisville, Ky., at Churchill Downs. Organizers originally scheduled it for May 2, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to postpone the race, which now will take place without fans in attendance.

Nevertheless, heavy favorite Tiz the Law will look to repeat the triumphant performance he delivered in June when he won the Belmont Stakes and move within striking distance of securing horse racing’s vaunted “Triple Crown.”

Here’s how to watch the 2020 Kentucky Derby:

When: Saturday, Sept. 5, at 7:02 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Watch:NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports