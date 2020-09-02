Kirk Cousins Not Worried About Getting COVID-19: ‘If I Die, I Die’

There are people in the world very, and understandably, worried about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kirk Cousins is not one of these people.

During Monday’s episode of Spotify’s “10 Questions” podcast hosted by NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt, Cousins revealed he is not concerned with contracting SARS-CoV-2. In fact, the Minnesota Vikings quarterback isn’t even worried about potentially dying from COVID-19.

Check out this exchange:

Brandt: “If 1 is the person who says, ‘Masks are stupid, you’re all a bunch of lemmings’ and 10 is, ‘I’m not leaving my master bathroom for the next 10 years,’ where do you land?”

Cousins: I’m not gonna call anybody stupid, for the trouble it would get me in. But I’m about a .000001.”

Brandt: “Really, how come?”

Cousins: “I want to respect what other people’s concerns are. For me personally, just talking no one else can get the virus, what is your concern if you could get it, I would say I’m gonna go about my daily life. If I get it, I’m gonna ride it out. I’m gonna let nature do its course. Survival-of-the-fittest kind of approach. And just say, if it knocks me out, it knocks me out. I’m going to be OK. You know, even if I die. If I die, I die. I kind of have peace about that.

“So that’s really where I fall on it, so my opinion on wearing a mask is really about being respectful to other people. It really has nothing to do with my own personal thoughts.”

Make of those comments what you will.

Cousins is set to enter his third season as quarterback of the Vikings.

COVID-19 has been identified as at least a potential contributing factor in over 862,000 deaths worldwide, including nearly 189,000 in the United States.