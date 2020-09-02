Kyle Hart Injury: Red Sox Place Pitcher On IL With Left Hip Impingement

Hart tweaked his hip in the seventh inning of Tuesday's loss

The Red Sox are sidelining Kyle Hart due to injury.

Boston announced Wednesday it’d placed the left-hander on the 10-day injured list due to a left hip impingement.

Right-hander Andrew Triggs has been recalled from the team’s Alternate Training Site to fill his spot on the roster.

Hart had a rough outing Tuesday night against the Atlanta Braves, giving up six earned runs on seven hits in just two innings of work. The Sox ultimately lost 10-3.

Hart has made four appearances (three starts) with Boston this season, racking up 13 strikeouts and a 15.55 ERA across 11 innings pitched.

