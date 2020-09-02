Kyle Hart Injury: Red Sox Place Pitcher On IL With Left Hip Impingement

The Red Sox are sidelining Kyle Hart due to injury.
Boston announced Wednesday it’d placed the left-hander on the 10-day injured list due to a left hip impingement.
Right-hander Andrew Triggs has been recalled from the team’s Alternate Training Site to fill his spot on the roster.
Hart had a rough outing Tuesday night against the Atlanta Braves, giving up six earned runs on seven hits in just two innings of work. The Sox ultimately lost 10-3.
Hart has made four appearances (three starts) with Boston this season, racking up 13 strikeouts and a 15.55 ERA across 11 innings pitched.
