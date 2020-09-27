Kyle Hart’s Brother Found Special Way To Watch Pitcher’s Red Sox Debut

Getting an in-person look at Major League Baseball games is pretty difficult nowadays thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But when the Boston Red Sox announced Kyle Hart would be making his major league debut Aug. 13, Hart’s brother, Ryan, just had to get a glimpse of it with his own two eyes.

So, Ryan made his way up to Boston from Memphis and got himself a spot at the popular Bleacher Bar on Lansdowne Street where he could see his kid brother play the first Major League Baseball game of his career through a mesh fence.

“He knew I was going to do whatever it took to get there,” Ryan told Brook Silva-Braga in a recent CBS report.

Kyle’s debut would have been much different had COVID-19 not struck. But Ryan still cherished his brother’s big day nonetheless.

“The experience was different than it would be in a normal year, but if anything, it makes it a little more memorable.”

It is a sports season in its final weekend, and one that was cut short and played without fans due to the Covid-19 pandemic. @Brook has the story of some of @MLB ‘s most dedicated fans who went to great lengths, and heights, to watch their teams play. pic.twitter.com/v5H317TrpX — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) September 26, 2020

