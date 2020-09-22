Lakers Vs. Nuggets Live Stream: Watch West Finals Game 3 Online

The Denver Nuggets trailed 3-1 in each of their last two 2020 NBA playoffs series before mounting impressive rallies.

Should the Nuggets fall Tuesday night, they once again will be challenged to scratch and claw their way back.

The Los Angeles Lakers currently hold a 2-0 series lead in the Western Conference finals. The Purple and Gold earned a Game 2 win Sunday in dramatic fashion, as Anthony Davis knocked down a game-tying 3-pointer as time expired.

The West’s No. 1 seed will try to put Denver on the brink of elimination Tuesday night. Here’s how to watch Lakers vs. Nuggets Game 3 online:

When: Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 9 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: TNT

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images