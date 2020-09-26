Lakers Vs. Nuggets Live Stream: Watch West Finals Game 5 Online

Can the Denver Nuggets pull the proverbial rabbit out of the hat once more?

The Nuggets are on the brink of elimination as they face the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals. L.A. leads the best-of-seven series 3-1.

Denver erased a 3-1 lead in the previous round against the Clippers. And if the Nuggets want to keep their season alive, they’ll have to do it again vs. the Lakers.

Here’s how to watch Lakers vs. Nuggets Game 5 online and on TV:

When: Saturday, Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: TNT

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images