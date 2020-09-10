Lakers Vs. Rockets Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 4 Online

It continues to be an interesting Western Conference semifinal series between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets.

LeBron James and the Lakers dropped the first game of the series to the Rockets, but in the last two games, Los Angeles have retaken control. The Lakers hold a 2-1 advantage in the series heading into Thursday’s Game 4.

And while James Harden and Russell Westbrook played well in Game 3, Houston has went back to the drawing board entering Thursday. Now, we’ll see what the Rockets came up with for what could prove a pivotal contest in the best-of-seven series.

Here’s how to tune in:

When: Thursday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Online: TNT

