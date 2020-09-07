NFL Rumors: Lamar Miller Visiting This Team After His Patriots Release

Lamar Miller apparently has bigger plans for himself than joining the Patriots’ practice squad.

New England on Saturday released the 29-year-old running back, who is attempting to come back from ACL surgery. Miller last played in 2018 with the Houston Texans.

He plans to visit the Buffalo Bills on Monday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Former Patriots' RB Lamar Miller is visiting today with the Buffalo Bills, per source.



RB Devonta Freeman, who visited Jacksonville this weekend, was unable to reach agreement with the Jaguars, so he remains a free agent. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 7, 2020

That Miller is visiting another team hardly guarantees him a spot in their 53-man roster. Moreover, he might find it difficult landing on any organization’s opening day roster.

So, there is still a chance he returns to the Patriots, who reportedly could lose running back Damien Harris for a few weeks due to a hand injury.

