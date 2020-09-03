Lamar Miller Shares South Florida Connection With James White, Sony Michel

“We’ve been training together ever since I’ve been in the NFL,” White said. “So we’ve been able to compete, work out with each other and try to make each other better.”

South Florida ties also linked Miller and Michel. The latter attended American Heritage High School in Plantation, Fla., just west of Fort Lauderdale, where he emerged as one of the nation’s top recruits.

Miller had reached the pros by the time Michel was deciding which college to attend, but he did his best to steer the young standout toward his alma mater. (He was unsuccessful, as Michel ultimately committed to Georgia.)

“I played for the University of Miami,” Miller said Tuesday. “He was a recruit, and I was trying to recruit him to Miami. … I’ve known James for a while, and I’ve known Sony for a while, as well.”

Now, the three are together in New England. But how long their union will last remains to be seen.

Miller, who missed the entire 2019 season with a torn ACL, spent all of training camp on the active/physically unable to perform list. Admitting he struggled to complete New England’s rigorous conditioning regimen, the 29-year-old did not make his Patriots practice debut until Monday, giving him less than a week to prove himself on the field before cutdown day.

Miller’s odds of sticking around improved when second-year Damien Harris suffered an injury that reportedly could sideline him into the regular season, but it remains possible he could be left off the team’s 53-man roster when it’s finalized Saturday afternoon.

Despite that uncertainty, White said he’s happy to have his old friend aboard.

“I know he’s the ultimate competitor,” White said. “He’s coming off an injury, but he’s a guy who’s worked hard, has had a lot of success in this league, and it’s good to have him as a teammate and good to compete with him.”

Miller spent the last four seasons with the Houston Texans and made the Pro Bowl in 2018.

