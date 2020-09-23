Leicester City Vs. Arsenal Live Stream: Watch Carabao Cup Game Online

Leicester City and Arsenal both are keen to demonstrate their lofty ambitions for the season aren’t unrealistic.

The teams will meet Wednesday at Leicester’s King Power Stadium in the third round of the Carabao Cup. Having won their first two games of the Premier League season, good feeling surrounds both Leicester City and Arsenal. This cup contest gives the teams the chance to further their respective momentum and come one step closer toward winning the first available trophy of the 2020-21 season.

Here’s how to watch Leicester City versus Arsenal.

When: Wednesday, Sept. 23, at 2:45 p.m. ET

Live Stream: ESPN+

Thumbnail photo via Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports Images