Leonard Fournette Has Funny Reaction To Joining Bucs, ‘New Friend’ Tom Brady

Leonard Fournette hasn’t lost his sense of humor amid his personal and professional upheaval.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back reacted hilariously to joining the team, with which he’ll link up with quarterback Tom Brady, who he describes as a new friend, and head coach Bruce Arians. Words don’t do the justice to the meme Fournette shared Friday morning on Twitter, so check it out yourself.

Hey guys quick update met a new friend @TomBrady and also have a great coach @BruceArians 😁 pic.twitter.com/ViR0V9gLES — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) September 4, 2020

Fournette joined the Bucs on Wednesday, just days after the Jacksonville Jaguars cut him after three seasons.

Tampa will begin its 2020 season Sept. 13 against the New Orleans Saints. That gives Fournette and his new buddy Brady little time to master the offense before the real fun begins.