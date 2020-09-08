Bucs’ Leonard Fournette Happy To ‘Really Have A Quarterback’ In Tom Brady

Nick Foles may have handed Tom Brady his most recent Super Bowl loss, but for Leonard Fournette, the former doesn’t compare to the latter.

After being released from the Jacksonville Jaguars and signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Fournette no longer literally carries most of the load for his team, as the Bucs have a lot more options on offense.

And the running back is looking forward to sharing some of that responsibility while playing with the G.O.A.T.

“For the first time in my life, I really have a quarterback,” Fournette said, via Greg Auman of The Athletic. “That’s an eye-opener for me. Not a lot of pressure is going to come on me. … As far as game-planning and changing things, it’s great for me. I’m happy to be back there with one of the greatest, or the greatest that played this game, and I get to learn from him, too.”

Fournette also has played with quarterbacks Blake Bortles, who helped the team to an AFC Championship appearance against the Patriots, as well as Gardner Minshew.