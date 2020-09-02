NFL Rumors: How Patriots Feel About Possibly Signing Leonard Fournette

When the Jacksonville Jaguars waived Leonard Fournette, who since has become a free agent, many pegged the Patriots as a possible landing spot for the star running back. In fact, New England remains the betting favorite to sign the 25-year-old.

However, the Patriots apparently don’t share that optimism.

New England does not expect to sign Fournette, NFL Media’s Mike Giardi reported Wednesday morning, citing a source.

Take a look:

Despite Vegas odds putting the #Patriots at the top of the list as Leonard Fournette's next landing spot, a source within the organization does not believe the team will be in the running for the recently released RB. @nflnetwork @AroundTheNFL — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) September 2, 2020

Ultimately, Fournette makes little sense as a possible target for the Patriots. Sure, the LSU product is talented and coming off a bounce-back season in which he displayed improved pass-catching abilities, but he still isn’t a great fit. Plus, attitude issues have followed Fournette throughout his career, though it’s not as if the Patriots are as strict on such matters as they used to be.

The presumed backfield of Damien Harris, who apparently has starred during training camp, Sony Michel, Rex Burkhead and James White has a chance to be among the best in football. You could argue Fournette, when considering all factors, isn’t an upgrade over any of the aforementioned four players.

Plus, the Patriots need receivers and pass-rushers, not running backs.