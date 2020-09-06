Where LeSean McCoy Ranks Tom Brady Among Best QBs He’s Played With

LeSean McCoy has played with some great quarterbacks in his career, to say the least.

However, with a week to go until start of the 2020 season, McCoy already believes Tom Brady is the best signal-caller he’s ever hit the field with.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers back recently was asked to name the best quarterback he’s played with. His answer wasn’t very surprising.

“It would be Tom Brady for sure,” McCoy said. “Brady would be number one obviously, even though we haven’t played a game. It would go Brady, (Patrick) Mahomes, and then Mike Vick and Donovan McNabb.”

Many have identified Mahomes as a player who eventually could supplant Brady as the greatest quarterback of all time. He certainly has the talent and make-up to pull it off.

But, at this point, TB12 still is a cut above everyone else.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images