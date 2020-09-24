Lincoln City Vs. Liverpool: Score, Highlights Of Carabao Cup Game

Liverpool powered into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup with a 7-2 victory over Lincoln City on Thursday at LNER Stadium on Thursday evening.
Xherdan Shaqiri opened the scoring in the ninth minute, marking his first start since last December with a thumping free-kick from the right.
Takumi Minamino soon added the second against the League One side when he hammered a first-time curler into the top corner from the edge of the box.
Then, just after the half-hour, Curtis Jones found the same spot of netting as the previous two scorers when he whipped home from Divock Origi’s knockdown before bagging a second minutes later.
Minamino grabbed the fifth goal 18 seconds into the second half, and Diogo Jota came off the bench to register his debut.
Marko Grujic drilled in a sixth. However, it came sandwiched between strikes from Tayo Edun and Lewis Montsmas, as the Imps reduced the deficit.
But Origi had the final say on the night with a clinical finish to tee up a fourth-round meeting with Arsenal next week at Anfield.