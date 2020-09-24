Lincoln City Vs. Liverpool: Score, Highlights Of Carabao Cup Game

Liverpool powered into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup with a 7-2 victory over Lincoln City on Thursday at LNER Stadium on Thursday evening.

Xherdan Shaqiri opened the scoring in the ninth minute, marking his first start since last December with a thumping free-kick from the right.

Oh my, Xherdan Shaqiri!



He curls his free kick into the top corner 🤯 pic.twitter.com/FklhemUKA2 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 24, 2020

Takumi Minamino soon added the second against the League One side when he hammered a first-time curler into the top corner from the edge of the box.

Takumi Minamino with a great strike 😳



Liverpool’s forward makes the most of Lincoln giving it away and fires into the top corner! pic.twitter.com/hj5NwGC798 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 24, 2020

Then, just after the half-hour, Curtis Jones found the same spot of netting as the previous two scorers when he whipped home from Divock Origi’s knockdown before bagging a second minutes later.

Minamino grabbed the fifth goal 18 seconds into the second half, and Diogo Jota came off the bench to register his debut.

Marko Grujic drilled in a sixth. However, it came sandwiched between strikes from Tayo Edun and Lewis Montsmas, as the Imps reduced the deficit.

But Origi had the final say on the night with a clinical finish to tee up a fourth-round meeting with Arsenal next week at Anfield.

Thumbnail photo via <a href="https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/409796-carabao-cup-lincoln-city-match-report" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">LiverpoolFC.com</a>