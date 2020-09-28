Liverpool Vs. Arsenal Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online

Let’s see what a difference one month makes.

Liverpool will host Arsenal on Monday at Anfield in a Premier League Round 3 game. Liverpool and Arsenal both won their first two games of the Premier League campaign and will be looking to maintain their respective perfect records in this clash.

However, the teams are aware of the challenge they face. Arsenal on Aug. 29 won the FA Community Shield over Liverpool on penalty kicks after a 1-1 draw.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson and newly signed midfielder Thiago both are doubtful to play due to injury concerns. The Reds’ captain, Jordan Henderson, will miss the game due to a thigh injury.

Here’s how to watch Chelsea versus Liverpool:

When: Monday, Sept. 28, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Peacock

Thumbnail photo via <a href="https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/409951-confirmed-liverpool-arsenal-carabao-cup-fixture-details" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">LiverpoolFC.com</a>