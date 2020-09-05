Liverpool Vs. Blackpool Live Stream: Watch Preseason Game Online

Liverpool and Blackpool have one more outing before the fun begins.

The teams will meet Saturday in a preseason game, which pits the reigning Premier League champion against a team hoping to earn promotion from League One, England’s third division, this season.

Liverpool has beaten Stuttgart and drawn Red Bull Salzburg in exhibition play and drawn Arsenal before losing on penalty kicks in the Community Shield so far this preseason. The Reds will open their Premier League campaign next Saturday against Leeds.

Here’s how to watch Liverpool versus Blackpool:

When: Saturday, Sept. 5, at 10 a.m. ET

Live Stream: B/R Live

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com