Liverpool Vs. Blackpool: Score, Highlights Of Preseason Game

Liverpool came from two goals down to beat Blackpool 7-2 on Saturday at Anfield in its final preseason game.

The visitors took the lead after a quarter of an hour when CJ Hamilton wriggled away from Billy Koumetio on the halfway line and ran clear before finishing beyond Alisson Becker.

Jerry Yates doubled Blackpool’s advantage from the penalty spot. However, Joel Matip reduced the deficit when he glanced in just before the break.

The Premier League champions then went in front with two goals in as many minutes shortly after the restart. Sadio Mane tapped in after his initial header struck the bar, and Roberto Firmino diverted a driven ball from Takumi Minamino into the net with a neat flick.

Now in full control, Harvey Elliott came off the bench to grab his first goal for the club before Minamino converted a fifth.