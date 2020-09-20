Liverpool Vs. Chelsea: Sadio Mane’s Two Goals Lift Reds To Win

Sadio Mane scored both goals as Liverpool made it two wins out of two this season by beating 10-man Chelsea 2-0 in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge.

In the closing moments of a first half the Reds had the better of, Andreas Christensen denied Mane a clear goalscoring opportunity and was dismissed.

And Jürgen Klopp’s men quickly made their numerical advantage show on the scoreboard when the sides returned, with Mane heading in a first and pouncing on Kepa Arrizabalaga’s error for a second moments later.

Alisson Becker had to stop a Jorginho penalty 15 minutes from time to prevent any hope of a Chelsea comeback – and Liverpool eased home to maintain their winning start to 2020-21.

Thumbnail photo via Liverpool FC