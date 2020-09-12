Liverpool Vs. Leeds Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online

The Reds kick off their campaign against a newly promoted team

“We will go again.”

That’s the mantra Liverpool will repeat in 2020-21, as the Reds seek to retain their Premier League title.

Liverpool will kick off its campaign Saturday at Anfield against Leeds United. The Reds are heavily favored to beat the newly promoted Whites, who return to the Premier League after a 16-year absence.

Here’s how to watch Liverpool versus Leeds on TV and online:

When: Saturday, Sept. 12, at 12:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBC | Telemundo
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | Peacock

