Liverpool Vs. Leeds Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online

“We will go again.”

That’s the mantra Liverpool will repeat in 2020-21, as the Reds seek to retain their Premier League title.

Liverpool will kick off its campaign Saturday at Anfield against Leeds United. The Reds are heavily favored to beat the newly promoted Whites, who return to the Premier League after a 16-year absence.

Here’s how to watch Liverpool versus Leeds on TV and online:

When: Saturday, Sept. 12, at 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC | Telemundo

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | Peacock

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com