Liverpool Vs. Leeds: Score, Highlights Of Premier League Game

Mohamed Salah’s hat trick handed Liverpool a winning start to the new Premier League season, as the Reds edged a thrilling clash with newly promoted Leeds United 4-3 on Saturday at Anfield.

Five of the goals came during an open, topsy-turvy first half, with the Reds going ahead three times — twice through Salah and once Virgil van Dijk — sandwiching responses by Jack Harrison and Patrick Bamford.

Mateusz Klich restored parity for a third time after the break, but the hosts won a second penalty of the game with two minutes remaining, and Salah guided it home to ensure a hard-fought victory on the opening day.

It was a 60th consecutive home league game unbeaten for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool team, which kicked off its defence of the title in dramatic fashion.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com