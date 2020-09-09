Marcus Smart Gets Praise From Brad Stevens After All-Defensive First Team Nod

It doesn’t take a genius to figure out what Marcus Smart means to the Boston Celtics.

And the guard’s head coach made sure to give Smart the praise he deserves.

Prior to Boston’s Game 6 against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night, Brad Stevens spoke to the media and was asked about Smart’s recent All-Defensive First Team nod.

“He’s special in his ability to guard individually and guard as a team,” Stevens said via Celtics reporter Marc D’Amico. “You could see that from the moment he got here, and he makes us all better.

“… I think that his instincts make our whole team better. They help when we make a mistake as a team. He’s in the right place. He sees the game. He can direct people where to go. He knows how to play.”

That he does, Brad. That he does.

The C’s try to eliminate the Raptors at 6:30 p.m. ET.

