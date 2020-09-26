Marcus Smart Had Simple Message As He Walked Into Locker Room After Game 5

Kevin Millar became famous for his renowned “don’t let us win tonight” comment before Game 4 of the 2004 American League Championship Series.

Somehow, Marcus Smart found a message even shorter, and he shared it seconds after walking off the court in Florida late Friday night.

The Boston Celtics, thanks to a stellar second half, kept their season alive with a 121-108 victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals.

It was a sharp finish for the Celtics, who have two more wins they need to grab in order to move on to the NBA finals.

The Celtics posted video of Smart as he was getting ready to enter the locker room following the game, and he made a quiet remark to someone off camera.