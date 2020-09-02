Celtics’ Marcus Smart Shows Off Wrestling Moves Against Enes Kanter

There’s strong, and then there’s Marcus Smart.

The Boston Celtics guard time and time again has shown how powerful he is, whether it’s grinding to get possession of a loose ball, guarding some of the best players in the league, etc.

And in the Boston locker room, it’s understood that Smart is a guy you don’t want to mess with, even as a joke. Especially since first-year Celtic Enes Kanter tried to push his luck with him when Smart least expected it.

“Enes always thinks he’s the strongest and the best at everything,” Daniel Theis said in a video posted Tuesday to the team’s official Twitter account. “Everybody who knows Smart knows Smart is strong.”

Kanter attempts to pin smart while he’s stretching, and despite the surprise attack, Smart wiggles out of it and restrains him with ease.

Check it out below:

The Celtics return to action Thursday for Game 3 against the Toronto Raptors, with tip-off at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Thumnail photo via Ashley Landis/Pool Photo/USA TODAY Sports Images