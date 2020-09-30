Marlins Vs. Cubs Live Stream: Watch NL Wild Card Series Game 1 Online

Kyle Hendricks is keen to draw first blood in the postseason.

The Chicago Cubs pitcher will start for his team against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday at Wrigley Field in Game 1 of their National League wild-card series. Chicago earned home-field advantage by winning the NL Central division and securing the third seed. Miami is the sixth seed after finishing second in the NL East standings.

The Marlins are expected to counter Hendricks with right-hander Sandy Alcantara.

Here’s how to watch Marlins versus Cubs Game 1:

When: Wednesday, Sept. 30, at 2:08 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Streams: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports Images