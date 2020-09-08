Martín Pérez Looks To Build Off Best Start Of 2020 As Red Sox Face Phillies

Martín Pérez almost made history in his last appearance.

The Red Sox pitcher took the hill for the Boston on Sep. 3 against the Toronto Blue Jays and carried a no-hitter all the way into the seventh inning.

The left-hander finished the night after allowing just one earned run to go along with three hits in a no-decision against Toronto.

He looks to build off of his strong start as the Red Sox take on the Philadelphia Phillies in a doubleheader Tuesday.

For more on his recent play, as well as a preview of Game 1 against the Phillies, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by Digital Federal Credit Union.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images