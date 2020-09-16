Matt Barnes Gives Awesome Answer About Tanner Houck’s Debut

Tanner Houck has a fan in Matt Barnes.

The Red Sox pitcher made his Major League Baseball debut Tuesday night and did not disappoint. Houck struck out seven over five innings of two-hit ball in Boston’s 2-0 win over the Miami Marlins.

And Barnes, for one, was quite impressed.

So impressed that he had an awesome, NSFW response when asked what he thought about Houck’s outing.

“I thought he threw the (expletive) out of the ball,” Barnes said, via The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham.

Well, it’s certainly hard to argue that.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images