Matthew Slater Thinks Patriots Must Play Best Game Vs. Chiefs ‘To Even Be Competitive’

The New England Patriots are 2-1 after Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season, but their difficult stretch of games continues.

After opening up the year with a win over the Miami Dolphins, the Patriots narrowly fell to the undefeated Seattle Seahawks and handed the Las Vegas Raiders their first loss.

Next up, the reigning Super Bowl champions.

New England travels to Kansas City to face Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the team’s toughest test yet. Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater spoke to what it will take to defeat them.

“They’re good at everything,” Slater said Monday, via NBC Sports Boston.

“This is a tough team. This is a tough team. Obviously everybody wants to talk about Mahomes and the skill players on offense, and rightfully so. But their defense has been playing great, their kicking game has always been one of the best in the league. So for us, we’re looking at a team that really doesn’t have a weakness in any phase of the game, so it’s going to take tremendous, tremendous preparation and it’s going to take our best game of the season to go out there and even be competitive with a team like this.”

The Patriots and Chiefs kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET in Week 4, where they’ll get Kansas City on a shortened week of rest.

